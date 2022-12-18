Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $649.00 Price Target at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $492.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $304.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.76. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $669.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

