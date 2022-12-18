Chiliz (CHZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $721.09 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $721.09 million and approximately $176.21 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

