China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of LFCHY stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
