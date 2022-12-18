Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.11. 2,526,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,796. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

