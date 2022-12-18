Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to C$14.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CPXGF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Cineplex Stock Performance
Cineplex stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
