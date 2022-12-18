Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRUS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. 1,121,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,018. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Barclays cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

