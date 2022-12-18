Citigroup Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of DEA opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

