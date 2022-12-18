CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 2,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,320.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $127,887. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CNB Financial
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 58.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $116,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNB Financial Price Performance
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. Analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
