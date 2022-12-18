Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.11 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Cobak Token has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003166 BTC on major exchanges. Cobak Token has a market cap of $37.11 million and $503,617.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $860.28 or 0.05127994 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00486238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,833.18 or 0.28809822 BTC.

Cobak Token was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

