Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codexis Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after buying an additional 231,872 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Codexis by 44.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDXS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.