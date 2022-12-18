Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CDXS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $34.63.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
