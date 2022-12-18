Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of CGNX opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,112,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,998,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

