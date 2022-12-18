Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys Shares of 88,100 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 88,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDT opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

