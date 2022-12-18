Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 30,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 101,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,428. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.