Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.