Condor Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,154. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

