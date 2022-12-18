Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CONN. Stephens cut their price target on Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of CONN opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.36. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Conn’s by 239.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 150,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 101.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

