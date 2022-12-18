Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

