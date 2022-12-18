Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 148,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.6% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

