Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 60 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

