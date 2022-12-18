Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.