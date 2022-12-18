Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

