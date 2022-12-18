Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 896.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,321 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $261,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

