Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 99.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

