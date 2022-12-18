Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 960 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MA opened at $345.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.92 and a 200-day moving average of $329.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

