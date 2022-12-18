Copa (NYSE:CPA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPA. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Copa from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

