Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 4,862 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -853.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

