Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $22.82 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.38 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.69 and its 200-day moving average is $417.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,420,650 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.63.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

