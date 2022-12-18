Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

