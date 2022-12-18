Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Update

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 10,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GLW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,870,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

