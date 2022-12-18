Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Coupa Software Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,284,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,453. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $166.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

