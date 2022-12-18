Covenant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117,748.75 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00009788 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Covenant has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $117.76 million and $117,748.75 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $854.75 or 0.05094749 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00489924 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,870.09 or 0.29028263 BTC.

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

