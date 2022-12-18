Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CMCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.