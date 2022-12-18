Creditcoin Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $92.53 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001006 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011780 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.
Creditcoin Coin Profile
CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
