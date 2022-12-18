CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.30.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 67.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,103 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 13.1% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 65.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.