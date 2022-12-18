Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.