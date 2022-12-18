Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.56 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $295.67 million and $22.56 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

