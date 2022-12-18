CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,300 ($28.22) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

CVS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSGF remained flat at $23.80 on Friday. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

