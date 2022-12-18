CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $89,786.92

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $89,786.92 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

