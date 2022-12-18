Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 123.96% and a negative return on equity of 206.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

