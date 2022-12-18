Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.
Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %
CYXT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.