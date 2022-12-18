Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CYXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.59.

CYXT opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

