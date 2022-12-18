Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $148.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.