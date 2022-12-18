Decentraland (MANA) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001958 BTC on major exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $609.16 million and approximately $34.45 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

