Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $8.53 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for $8.53 or 0.00050899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $89.84 million and $129,086.02 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $860.42 or 0.05126306 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,827.91 or 0.28764231 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

