DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaFi has a market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $20,786.88 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

