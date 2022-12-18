Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.96 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00022259 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $48.96 million and $56,303.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,757.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00385029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00865450 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00094886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00610239 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00266143 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,124,494 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

