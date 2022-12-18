Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $158.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $169.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $165.96. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $193.28.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

