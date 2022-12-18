Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $435.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.20.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $367.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,996 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,525. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

