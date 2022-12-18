Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.25 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

LHA opened at €8.03 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of €8.07 ($8.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.15 and its 200-day moving average is €6.47.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

