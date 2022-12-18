Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 16,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 290,665 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,377,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223,240. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.