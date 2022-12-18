Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Investment Management LLC

Bullseye Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 5.1% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

